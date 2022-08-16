Awudome Traditional Area to start compulsory library attendance for pupils

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Awudome Tsito based non-profit organisation, Footprint of Glory Foundation, is set to initiate a "compulsory after school library attendance" for pupils in the various basic schools in Awudome Traditional Area in the Ho West District of the Volta region.



This was mentioned by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Kafui Amegbe. According to him, the initiative is one of many projects the organisation is implementing in the traditional enclave.



He said the idea to open libary in the area and make it compulsory is because the NGO has done an assessment on student's performance in the area and realised that, "Math, English and Science have problems. With the English, we have also realised that most of the kids, when you go round the schools, you'll see them speaking local language. The teachers don't interact with them in English so they're not able to express themselves in English. So we have realized that library attendance in our locality is a problem" he told journalists.



He further noted that the initiative is to help improve standard of education and also encourage children in the area to make education a priority.



Kafui explained that, community leaders will provide facility in the various towns and villages in the Awudome Traditional Area while Footprint of Glory Foundation will provide the facilities with books and librarians.



Footprint of Glory Foundation for the past three years invested in basic education in the areas of construction of school blocks, sanitary facilities and organised quiz competition.



In community empowerment, Kafui Amegbe said the organisation as part of efforts to eradicate youth unemployment in the district has supported some youth to learn a trade in tailoring and hairdressing and start-up packages for some self-employed individuals.



The organisation has already organised quiz competition for primary schools in the area, and at the end of the competition in July 2022, three schools, Awudome Tsito St. Michael Roman Catholic Primary, Awudome Bame Evangelical Presbyterian and Awudome Kwanta Evangelical Presbyterian Primary emerged as best three schools.



On Wednesday, August 10 2022, the three schools sat for final competition at Awudome Anyirawase. The quiz was based on Mathematics, Science, English and General Knowledge.



At the end of five rounds, St. Michael R.C, Tsito emerged as winner with 40 points followed by Bame basic, 25 points and Kwanta basic, 18.5 points. St. Michael R.C won prizes including cash and citation.



The NGO, however appealed for partnership and financial assistance to carry out more projects that will transform the lives of vulnerable ones in society.