Awuah-Darko family joins Otumfour to celebrate Otuo Siriboe

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The King of Ashanti, his royal majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, joined the Awuah-Darko family at their private residence at Juaben in the Ashanti region to climax the 50th anniversary of the Paramount Chief of Juaben traditional area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.



Clothed in beautiful Kente apparel, the King and his entourage exchanged hearty pleasantries with the family before making his way to the durbar grounds for the traditional celebration on Saturday, December 4.



The Nkosuohene of the Juaben stool, Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem II, who welcomed the King, said the Awuah-Darko family deemed it the greatest of honour to host him in their home.



The family used the opportunity to rekindle their long-standing relationship with the King and also show gratitude to him for honouring them.



In 1985, the Asantehene first made room for the enstoolment of a Nkosuohene (which means progress chief) in Asante.



Following his overlord, the Asantehene’s lead, the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe, selected Nana Awuah Darko Ampem to become the Nkosuohene of Asante Juaben.



As a progress chief, he appropriately served as Chairman of the Juaben Rural Bank until his demise on Sunday, November 25 2005, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Late Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem I had four children: Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Chairman of Vanguard Assurance Company Limited; Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko (now Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem II), Chairman of United Pension Trustees Limited, and founder of Nationwide Mutual Healthcare.



The other two are Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, founder of Matrix Int. Holdings, Marine & General Insurance Brokers and Convenio Energy, and David Awuah-Darko, founder and CEO of the IC Securities Group.