Award-winning health show ‘Ask Your Pharmacist’ wraps up season 3, promises unmatched episodes in season 4

Health News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: DrugNet

Season 3 of the critically acclaimed health show, "Ask Your Pharmacist," has marked its finale as it gears up for unparalleled and more thrilling content in Season 4.



Throughout Season 3, the show hosted by the amazing trio hosts, Peggy, Konadu, and Asabea, delved into pivotal health topics, from the dangers of drug peddling to drug formulation, gestational diabetes, antibiotic use and abuse, and glaucoma management.



Distinguished experts, including Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Pharm Anthony Avege, Head of Pharmacy at Trust Hospital, Pharm Mariam Apraku, Head of Pharmacy at HealthLink Hospital, Pharm Stella Koranteng, CEO of BridgeView Pharmacy, Dr Marc Dzradosi, Head of Pharmacy at International Maritime Hospital and Pharm Stella Koranteng, CEO of BridgeView Pharmacy among notable others provided valuable insights.



Sponsors played a vital role in the success of Season 3, with key contributors including the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, DrugNet, Letap Pharmaceuticals, Chango, U School, and the Tema Christian Eye Centre.



The flagship initiative, "Ask Your Pharmacist Health Show," garnered multiple accolades over the period including the prestigious "Advocacy/Promotion of Community Pharmacy and Practice" award at the 2023 Ghana Pharma and Healthcare Awards.



Hosted by a team of highly knowledgeable pharmacists, the show offers expert advice on various health-related topics, inspiring informed decisions about health and well-being.



Beyond the awards, the impact of the show resonates in its ability to inspire individuals to make informed health choices. By promoting community pharmacy services and emphasizing their advantages, the "Ask Your Pharmacist Health Show" has contributed to a deeper understanding of the value that local healthcare providers bring to communities.



As Season 3 concludes on a high note, anticipation builds for Season 4, promising even more thrilling and thought-provoking episodes. Stay tuned for the upcoming season, as "Ask Your Pharmacist" continues to be a beacon of health education and advocacy in the Ghanaian community.