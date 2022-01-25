Avoid skepticism, take COVID-19 jabs – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Only 10 million of 26 million secured vaccines administered – President



Vaccination is the only way to return to normalcy – Akufo-Addo



80% COVID-19 infected persons are unvaccinated – Akufo-Addo



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians to avail themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination.



According to the president even though the government had secured 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, only about 10 million persons have been vaccinated.



“Thus far, a total of 10, 451,662 vaccines doses have been administered. 7,070,719 persons have received at least one jab with 3,380,949 persons fully vaccinated,” the president was quoted by asaaseradio.



The president who was speaking that the 73rd annual New Year school of the University of Ghana, therefore urged Ghanaians who have not been vaccinated yet to take it as a duty to so.



“So, I entreat all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Our responsibility to one another requires that we be vaccinated,” President Akufo-Addo said.



According to asaaseradio.com, Nana Addo further stated that the only way to defeat the virus and return to life with some semblance of normalcy was for everyone to take the vaccine.



He added that data available shows that persons who are critically sick are those who have not taken the vaccine.



“The science tells us that this is the most efficient way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, reopen fully our economy and return our nation unto the path of progress and prosperity.



“And for the sceptics, they should take note of the data that says that 80% of those who are currently infected are those who have not been vaccinated. That is enough to tell us able the value of vaccination” the president added.