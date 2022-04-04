Avoid rabble-rousing reportage - Speaker tells journalists

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Bear in mind that journalism is not about making up stories - Speaker



New Parliamentary Press Corp Sworn-in



Focus on ensuring that all members adhere to and practice professional journalism - Speaker tells PPC execs



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned journalists against sophistries and rabble-rousing reportage in their practice.



According to him, journalists must focus on ensuring they adhere to the kind of professional journalism that has an impact on the growth of society, and in particular, those that contribute to the growth and development of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.



Speaking at the Swearing-in of the newly-elected Parliamentary Press Corps, the Speaker of Parliament urged the executives to bear in mind that journalism is not about making up stories with the intent of attracting readers and making one popular.



“Let me conclude by saying that it is my profound hope that you as elected executives will commit to and focus on ensuring that all members adhere to and practice professional journalism, devoid of spins, sophistries, and rabble-rousing reportage. Bear in mind that journalism is not about making up stories with the intent of attracting readers and making them popular. Well-trained journalists have a service to render, and it is only through true and verified leads and stories that they can have an impact on the growth of society, and in particular, the growth and development of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy,“ he said.



Alban Bagbin also reiterated his commitment to the growth and development of the association.



“I am willing to support those interventions that will empower you to work in the most effective manner possible. If that calls for capacity-building and strategic partnerships, then that need will and must be satisfied,” he added.



