Avoid negative tendencies this new year to enhance productivity – ICU to workers

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union, ICU-Ghana, Morgan Ayawine, says Ghanaian workers should look forward to good prospects, with great expectations, in 2022, and avoid negative tendencies of the past years which did not enhance productivity.



He said, as workers leaders, they will continue to pursue positive collaboration with social partners, especially, employers, towards the sustainability and profitability of the various organisations, for the growth of the national economy.



Mr. Ayawine, who said this in a 2022 New Year message, noted that labour, business and economic activities are still in the process of recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.



“As we take stock of our work, it is obvious that the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has been devastating human lives, businesses and labour activities in recent times is not over yet, as a new variant called OMICRON reputed to be of a more devastating nature than its predecessors, has reared its ugly head, thus calling for extreme caution on our part as human beings and for that matter Ghanaian workers who play key roles in attainment of the National goals” the statement added.



The ICU-GHANA General Secretary reaffirmed the resolve of leadership to encourage workers to redouble their efforts to increase productivity as a panacea for full recovery and advancement.



He said full recovery will require workers to be more disciplined and committed to sustainability of industrial peace and harmony at the workplace, which will help in building a prosperous nation.



“This approach would in no doubt affirm the Union’s collaboration with stakeholders to take our destiny into our own hands and help in building a prosperous nation,” the statement noted.



The ICU-GHANA leadership saluted all workers and wished them and their families happy and prosperous new year.