Avoid drunk driving to prevent road accidents this festive season – Ghana Drunkard Association

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Drunkard Association has cautioned drivers to desist from drunk driving to help minimize road crashes this festive season.



The Association argues that drunk driving is a threat to life and property hence drivers must be responsible this season.



President of the Association Moses Dry Bone indicated that the season is one of joy and celebration, and Ghanaians must live to see the moment with their friends and families.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Association has joined forces with the National Road Safety Authority to promote safe driving.



He denied that the Association was formed solely to encourage people to drink.



He stated that one of their key advocacy is to promote responsible drinking and to oppose drunk driving.



He said road accidents deprive the country of human resources, and as an Association, they must raise awareness of the need to prevent road accidents.



"Preventing road accidents is a collective effort. Drunk drivers are not the only ones who cause accidents. But anyone could be culpable. We also encourage the Police to arrest and prosecute drunk drivers. Drivers should also avoid overspending, overtaking, and careless driving,” he added.