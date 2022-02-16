Avoid arresting people in a 'Rambo style' – Dr. Nii Nortey Addo

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Democracy has given the populace the opportunity to express themselves freely. But, some seem to have gone overboard, triggering some arrests in view of the insecurity in the country, better still the sub-region.



Security and International Relations Analyst, Dr. Nii Nortey Addo has been sharing his view on the GTV Breakfast Show hosted by Thelma Tackie.



Dr. Addo said, ”we are in a country where free speech is allowed and it does not warrant anybody to talk anyhow.”



According to him, some arrests that were made recently were not transparent. Also, going forward, arrests must be made more professionally.



”People must be given the chance to speak, but, must be done responsibly.



He further said arresting people in a “Rambo style” when they speak out may prevent others from exercising their freedom of speech.



”It is the job of the media to hold the government accountable, but it must be done responsibly” he posited.