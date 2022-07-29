Avoid any exam with an unknown pass mark – Kwaku Azar tells law school candidates

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Asare has said the independent examinations committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) must come out with a clear pass mark for this year’s Ghana School of Law (GSL) entrance examinations.



This follows a notice for the sale of application forms for entry to the GSL by the Independent Examinations Committee of the GLC.



“Eligible applicants who attain the minimum threshold mark set by the General Legal Council for this particular year will be offered admission for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue the professional law course,” the notice said.



In a series of posts on Facebook, Professor Asare has been calling for a clear cut pass mark for the upcoming exam scheduled to be written on Friday, 23 September 2022.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, Professor Asare called on eligible applicants to the GSL to avoid taking any examination without a clear pass mark.



“Avoid any exam with an unknown pass mark. Unite against the fascism,” the US-based Ghanaian legal practitioner stated.



