Avoid Shortcuts - Dan Mckorley urges youth

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr Dan McKorley has urged Ghanaian youth to eschew the get-rich-quick syndrome and be ready to bite the bullet to be successful as an entrepreneur.



According to him a focused mindset, an internal and external resolve coupled with discipline, consistency and responsibility are needed to make one a successful entrepreneur.



Dr McKorley was speaking at the Youth Connect Series at the Kwame Nkruma University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi during a conversation on entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.



Dr. McKorley noted that though the concept cannot be found anywhere in the world, he has decided to take it on because majority of Ghanaian youth are smart but don’t have what it takes to get them what they want hence his passion to assist budding entrepreneurs to set them on the path to realize their dream.



He stressed that the whole idea of entrepreneurship is a process that takes a long journey to make and needs a lot of sacrifices especially, time, to make it work, disclosing in the interview that he goes out, even now, once in a month.



He urged the youth not to give up because there are a lot of business opportunities in the country which if harnessed well, could lift them out of the quagmire of lack and poverty.



Youth Connect is a concept he developed to empower and nurture budding entrepreneurs in the country. He had earlier had similar events at the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region, Ho Technical University in the Volta Region and the University of Development Studies in the Northern Region.



