Avian flu hits two farms in Nsawam

Regional News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Two farms in Nsawam in the Eastern Region have recorded cases of avian influenza.



Confirming this to 3news.com over the weekend, the Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, said the two farms have since been destroyed.



He further explained that surveillance has been mounted on farms in the municipality to avoid further spread.



Also known as bird flu, the disease hit about four regions in July with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture issuing a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products.