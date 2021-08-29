Avenor Traditional Council grants honorary membership to Canadian Philanthropist

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional area and President of Avenor Traditional Council has said, Mr Brian Mosko, a Canadian philanthropist, is an honorary member of the Avenor Traditional Council.



He said the move was endorsed in a unanimous vote during a meeting by gazetted chiefs who were members of the Council and other chiefs of the Avenor Traditional area.



He said, Brian Mosko, the Director of 'The Sky is My Limit,' a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and his donors have helped many deprived communities within the Traditional area and beyond by drilling over 35 mechanised boreholes in those communities identified to be in dire need of portable drinking water.



Togbe Dorglo said Brian Mosko's timely interventions by providing portable water to the deprived communities was highly appreciated "hence earned him to be installed as 'Togbe Agama Dormenyo l' a development chief of Dzogadze.



"Even though Brian drilled mechanised boreholes in other areas such as Akpafu, Hohoe, Kpando, Central Tongu, and Ketu north, he decided to centralize his charitable attitude in Avenor only due to our good relationship," he added.



"Brian also made huge contributions to the health and educational sectors in our Municipality. He established a palm plantation project at Dzogadze so produce from the palm groove would be used to care for the needy, he assisted financially with a community health unit at Dzogadze."



Mr Michael Nyahe, Country Director of the Organisation, after officially handing over two mechanised borehole water facilities to Adetsewui and Kpodzivi communities on Thursday, August 26, disclosed to the GNA their outfit would not relent on extending similar projects to communities who were in need of portable water.



Some beneficiary communities included Butuvorkope, Agbedrafor, Hudekope, Avevoe, Ahovikope among many others.