Avenor Chiefs sensitised on early detection and treatment of prostate cancers

Health News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Paul Yegbe, a Urologist and surgeon at the 37 Military Hospital, says early detection and treatment of prostate cancer is key in reducing the dangers associated with the disease.



He said the moment the symptoms of prostate cancer start exhibiting, treatment becomes expensive and difficult, which most of the time, no result is gotten.



Dr Yegbe said this at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly Hall during a sensitisation workshop on prostate cancer and enlargement.



“It is important for us to find a way to tell our people the importance of seeing a qualified Urologist to assess you properly whether you have a prostate cancer problem or not,” he said.



It was the first quarter general meeting of Chiefs and Queen Mothers from the Avenor Traditional Area, held under the leadership of Torgbe Dorgloh Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council.



Dr Yegbe disclosed that issues of prostate cancer were prevalent among Africans because “at one point or the other we will be embedded with it.”



He also expressed his willingness to bring a team of qualified Urologists from Accra to further assess the chiefs and members of the area.



Torgbe Dorgloh on his part, said the encounter was an important one towards meeting the health concerns of his people.



He thanked Dr Yegbe, who was also a Navy Commander, for availing himself of creating awareness on the dangers associated with the disease.



Issues of development for the Traditional Area including the construction of a new Traditional Council office complex as well as the celebration of the 2022 annual ‘Avenor Tutudoza,’ were also discussed.



Participants were given the platform to ask questions regarding the disease.