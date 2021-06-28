Avail yourself to be counted during ongoing 2021 census – Mahama encourages citizens

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged citizens to avail themselves to be counted during the ongoing National Population and Housing Census.



According to a statement issued on Twitter on June 28, 2021, John Mahama addressing journalists after his household was enumerated pointed the data generated from the census would serve as vital statistics to guide national development.



“It is necessary to know how many people live in your country accurately so you can make better provisions in terms of social amenities, in terms of how the economy is managed and in terms of how development is spread so that everybody gets a fair share of the national cake,” Mr. Mahama said.



The former president added data from the census will also assist government to consider the creation of new districts and restructure the local government system and therefore urged Ghanaians to open their doors and assist the enumerators in the exercise.



“Please, when the census officers get to your house, welcome them and answer the very simple questions and let’s have a perfect count,” Mahama urged.



Already, members of the first family of the Republic of Ghana have been enumerated as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census.



A tweet shared by the Ministry of Information on June 28, 2021, said officials of the Ghana Statistical Service led by the Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim conducted the exercise at the Villa of Jubilee House.



“On Monday, 28th June 2021, officials of the Ghana Statistical Service, led by the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, were at the Villa of Jubilee House to enumerate members of @NAkufoAddo’s household, as part of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census,” the tweet read.



The Ghana Statistical Service 2021 population and housing census commenced across the country on June 27, 2021, and will run until July 11, 2021.



The exercise is meant to generate data that will be useful in decision-making and development planning.