'Autocratic' Akufo-Addo leading Ghana into a ditch - Roger Nartey

Regional News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Roger Nartey Amanor, president of TEIN, Kings University College, a youth wing of the National Democratic Congress, has launched a scathing attack on President Akufo-Addo, describing him as a non-performing asset who must step aside.



In his estimation, the prevailing economic conditions, coupled with the widespread activities of illegal miners popularly known as galamsey, is an indication that the president has lost touch with the masses.



While berating the government for the poor handling of the arrest of galamsey queenpin Aisha Huang, Mr Nartey insisted that it was time the entire cabinet resigned.



The Weija Gbawe Constituency Secretary-hopeful cum student lawyer speaking to this reporter on a wide range of issues, observed that the NPP government has run out of ideas to manage the affairs of the country.



"Not a day passes without a scandal implicating persons close to the presidency. Regarding galamsey, the least said about it, the better.



"It is clear they lack the political will to punish culprits of the devastating galamsey menace. I won't be shocked if Aisha Huang is served a non-custodial sentence and made to pay a meagre fine to escape stringent punishment for her actions.



"Nobody gets punished for malfeasance in this government hence the endemic corruption that hugely contributed to the struggling economy," he fumed.



Roger Nartey lamented how the ruling NPP promised the youth of this country a bed of roses, only to leave thousands desperate without jobs or modest livelihoods.



"Now our market women are crying over untoward hardship. Not even civil servants are spared the effect of the bad governance of Akufo-Addo. Never in my lifetime have I heard of jobless doctors, but this government has managed to erode the gains of all previous governments to the point that even our pets are starving.



"I think it's time for President Akufo-Addo to stand down for Mahama to bring back sound policies that will ease the burden on the good people of Ghana," the politician and law student posited.



Roger Nartey Amanor insisted that the current state of the economy has rendered Ghanaians desperate and hence, is pleading with Nana Addo to humbly admit he has lost the fight.



"What we need now is a Messiah to rescue us from the excruciating hardships we are going through right now. John Mahama has done it before, and it makes sense to engage him again to rescue us from the mess the country finds itself now," he averred.