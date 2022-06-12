Autochek Africa rewards loyal partners

General News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: Eli Kondoh, Contributor

Autochek Africa, an automotive technology company has rewarded its key partners at a dinner and product launch event held in Accra.



At the event held on Friday, June 10, 2020, Autochek Africa recognized Nabus Motors as the ultimate dealer of the year.



As a reward for their key contribution to the company, Nabus Motors received a trip for two to South Africa in which business opportunities, a tour of the Toyota Durban factory and tour of South Africa Safari for two.



Receiving the award, Nana Badu Bonsu, the Chief Executive Officer of Nabus Auto commended Autochek for the recognition.



He gave the assurance that his outfit will continue to partner Autochek to deliver quality car sale services to Ghanaians.



In the Workshop of the Year category, AETS Auto received the award with awesome prizes handed the CEO, Ebenezer Dankyi and his staff.



Ebenezer Dankyi described as surprising the gesture from Autocheck Africa, noting that his company is more than happy with their working relationship with Autocheck.



He promised to work with Autochek and also work well to earn more awards.



The night also presented Autochek an opportunity to launch their new product dubbed the Elite Dealer.



The Elite Dealer is an exclusive and unique package that, according to Autocheck will bring their offerings to the doorstep of their potential customers.



Under this deal, Autochek partners will enjoy first class treatment and opportunities.



