Authority promises to unearth football talents of young people in Bui Dam enclave

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Generating Station has promised to unearth, and build the sporting talents of young people within the dam’s enclave in the Bono and Savannah Regions this year.



The Authority says it has instituted inter-community sporting activities, to be organized every quarter to scout, and nurture football talents of young boys and girls to be featured in the national teams.



Mr. Salifu Wumbilla, the Director of Estates, BPA gave the promise in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sports on the side-lines of inter-community games held at Jama in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.



The BPA organized the football gala competition to strengthen community relations and peaceful coexistence between the local people.



In all, four resettlement communities, including Jama and Gborlekame in the Bole District and Bui and Bongase in the Banda District of the Bono Region participated in ladies and men football.



Mr. Wumbilla explained that the Authority had prioritized sports, and would in 2022 invest much in human development, put a spotlight, concentrate and build on particularly ladies football.



“We have also put a spotlight on, and helped build the hidden talents of young ladies in other sporting activities like volleyball and athletes”, he said.



Mr. Wumbilla said the BPA cherished its 13 years of cordial relationship with the resettlement communities, and urged the people within the enclave to cooperate, as they improve infrastructure development in the area.



Mr. Jacob Pambo, the Assemblyman for Jama Electoral Area, commended the BPA for the games, which had greatly deepened the relationship between the communities.



Prizes, including medals, football, and jerseys, as well as trophies, were presented to the participating communities.



The Bongase community won the cup for the third consecutive time after beating Bui Resettlement Township in the men's football, while the Nana Pambo Ladies of Jama beat the Bongase Ladies in the women's football.