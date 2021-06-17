Authorities, students of St. Joseph Sech-Tech appeal for completion of abandoned dormitory

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti Region





Authorities and students of the St. Joseph Senior High Technical School have made a humble appeal to the government and other stakeholders to complete a dormitory project that has been abandoned for years.



According to the school, the project which was initiated by a Japanese NGO JiCA in 2012 has been left to rot.



The contractors were able to roof one of the building and did the ceiling in exception of the bathhouse and a toilet, but currently, the ceiling and the other parts of the building has been destroyed due to decay.



Larry Osei Owusu and Diana Kwao Sarpong, who are School Perfects of the St. Joseph Senior High Technical School in an interview with Ghanaweb revealed that most boarding students are compelled to come from home due to lack of boarding facilities.



They however appealed to stakeholders to complete the abandoned dormitory project which they believe could help resolve part of their problems.



Saint Joseph Senior High Technical School is the only government school in the Bekwai Municipality that offers technical education in the area.



The Senior Housemaster of the school, Joseph Atiamo confirmed what the students said by revealing that though the government has given them a new Boys Dormitory and a 12-unit classroom block, the school still lacks basic facilities.



He believes that the abandoned project will serve its purpose only when it is being completed. Mr Atiamo appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help complete the project in order for the school to accommodate more students.





