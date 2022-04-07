Authorities plead for more time to resolve concerns with school placement

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Hundreds of parents on April 6, 2022, assembled at GNAT Hall in Accra to settle issues relating to their children’s Senior High School computerized placement.



According to the parents, most of the placement issues of students have not been resolved despite a number of assurances from the Free Senior High School Secretariat.



Correspondent Isaac Asare was at the GNAT Hall and reports that since the release of 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System on Friday, March 25, 2022 parents have been fighting tooth and nail to address issues for their children’s placements.



Some of the concerns include; no placement, wrong placement, issues related to day and boarding placement as well as the gender of students among other anomalies.



More than 400 people mainly parents within and outside the Accra Metropolis thronged to the GNAT Auditorium which is among the three designated Centers chosen by the Free Senior High Secretarial to receive complaints of students on the school placement for prompt action.



At the time of filing this report, some parents were agitated about the ordeal and frustration they had to go through all in a quest to get things done right.



Some of the aggrieved parents who shared their frustration with GBC News said they could not fathom why their children had been denied the placement of their choice.



Some also complained about the tall list of items contained in the student prospectus, which to them were too much to provide considering the current economic hardships. Others were worried about the fact that schools given to their wards were “low class” schools with no boarding facilities.



As of 1:40 pm, officials working on the placement had stopped attending to parents.



Parents who arrived afterward were directed to return the following day to have their issues resolved.



But, some insisted on staying till their grievances were resolved.



Madam Nana Afra Sika Mensah is the Deputy Coordinator for Free SHS. According to her, challenges regarding the Placement System were being resolved steadily, and hoped that by the close of next week all outstanding issues would have been resolved.



She however appealed to the affected students and parents to exercise restraint, while they work on modalities to resolve their grievances.