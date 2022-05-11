Authorities of Janga SHTS appeal to govt to help with water and infrastructure

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

Authorities of Janga Senior High Technical School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are appealing to the government, NGOs, Companies, and philanthropists to help the School with water, dormitories, teachers' accommodation, sanitation facilities, and a network booster to make the school function effectively.



The appeal of authorities, especially, the headmaster comes after the School which was commissioned on the 6th of May 2022 without toilet facilities, washrooms, dormitories, water, teachers' accommodation, and a network for phone calls and internet connectivity.



Before accessing potable water, the students will have to walk for 4kilometres from the school to the Janga community and will end up spending about 3hours from and to.



This triggered the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Salifu Dammah to appeal to the government and other benevolent organizations to help the newly commissioned school with water, dormitories, and a network booster to facilitate academic activities.



"This campus is faced with a lot of challenges including inadequate accommodation for teachers, inadequate infrastructure, lack of accommodation for students, lack of water systems, lack of classroom furniture, and lack of sanitation facilities. We would therefore appreciate it if the appropriate authorities could come to our aid and enable us to function effectively as a school," Mr. Salifu Dammah, Headmaster of the school appealed.



The Member of Parliament for the Walewale constituency and the Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection, Hajia Lariba Abudu Zuwera after the appeal of the headmaster also said that a proposal was sent to the communication Ministry to work on the poor nature of the network in the area.



"The water and infrastructure is the biggest challenge facing the school but for the network, I have written to the communication Ministry and we pray that Hon Ursula Owusu will listen to me. But I am also appealing to the government and all those who matter to support the school with water and the needed infrastructure to facilitate teaching and learning," she said.



The school currently has 19 permanent teaching staff with about 300 students and has registered over 50 Students who are the pioneers to seat for the 2022 WASSCE examination.