Authorities must conduct themselves according to the rules to avoid chaos in parliament - Ayariga

The Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has urged authorities in parliament to conduct themselves according to the rules of the House to prevent chaos.



According to him, the standing orders of Parliament must be appropriately interpreted so that none of the sides in the House feel the leaders or persons presiding are intentionally circumventing the rules.



According to asaaseradio.com, the MP, in an interview, said there was often chaos in parliament because members of the minority caucus see attempts by the majority caucus and the presiders to disregard the rules of the House, which could lead to outcomes that cannot be reverted.



“We also must ensure that the rules are interpreted properly; that those who are in authority and presiding conduct themselves according to the rules. In all the instances when the House has been turned into chaos, it’s because members who are on the side of the minority believe that there’s been an attempt to violate the rules in a way that they might never have an opportunity to correct if they allow the rules to be violated,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



Mahama Ayariga, however, noted that members resorting to fisticuffs in Parliament was not the best and was setting bad examples to the citizenry.



“We should not have situations where, in Parliament, we have to defend with fisticuffs. That’s not acceptable, that’s not a good impression to create, that’s not a good example to create of what should be the conduct of leaders in our country.”