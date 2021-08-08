August 4 #FixTheCountry protest was a jogging event without a plan – A-Plus

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

• A-Plus has criticized #FixTheCountry protest leaders for not having a plan



• He described their protest as a mere form of exercise



• He beleives their demands are already being fixed



Avid social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has intimated that the Fix The Country demonstrators just went for jogging and had no plan for their August 4 march.



After several months of battling in court to hold the demonstration, hundreds of Ghanaians on Founders Day, August 4, took to the streets of Accra to demand accountability, transparency, good governance and better living conditions from the government.



Although some notable personalities joined the movement on social media when it commenced, a lot of them did not join the street protest that started from the Obra spot and ended at the Independence Square where some of the protestors outlined issues that needed fixing.



A-Plus who has been a major critic of government over the years and who’s agenda many perceive was in line with the Fix The Country demonstrators, did not show up for the protest.



Explaining why he exempted himself, A-Plus stated emphatically that in his view, government has already begun the process of fixing the country which includes roads.



According to him, people who joined the protest only went for jogging because the leaders of the campaign had no goal in mind.



“The era of shouting has ended. I don’t go for jogging or keep fit, my understanding of exercising and demonstration are two different things,” A-Plus said on the United Showbiz show on Saturday.



He added, “Let’s get serious in this country, if you know your enemy and yourself, you are always going to win. The event that took place, what was the plan, what was the plan game?“







“They just went for jogging, that is it. You cannot change a constitution by holding a placard and standing on the roadside. I agree that there must be a demonstration but it must have an end goal,” the founder of The People's Project said.



He quizzed: “After Fix The Country what next? When they started this thing, the road in front of my office was getting fixed. There must be a constitutional change in the country but it does not change by marching. The march must have a plan.” he added.



