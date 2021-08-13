Auditor-General report inaccurate and misleading - GNPC’s KK Sarpong

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has responded to claims its management had breached procurement laws.



This comes after a recent report from the office of the Auditor-General cited the management of the corporation for entering into some significant foreign contracts without the necessary parliamentary approval.



Reacting to the development, Chief Executive Officer of the GNPC, KK Sarpong described the report as inaccurate and misleading and will thus respond to the Auditor General by Monday.



“GNPC did nothing wrong as alleged by the Auditor-General. The information put out there is not accurate and is misleading. The A-G got it totally wrong and we will educate him on the issues raised by Monday.”