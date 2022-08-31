Auditor-General report cites UPSA officers for unaccounted spending of over GH¢318k

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Officials of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have been cited in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report for spending over GH¢318,000 without properly accounting for the sum.



According to the Auditors, “twenty-five (25) payment vouchers totalling GH¢318,982.54 released to officers of UPSA to transact official business on behalf of the University were not supported with the relevant documents.”



They, therefore, recommended that “the amount be recovered from the officers involved. Meanwhile, the head of accounts should step up his supervisory role to ensure payments are properly accounted for.”

The Auditors also found that the Director of Works at UPSA did not adhere to internal control procedures.



“Due to the Director of Works’ non-adherence to internal control procedures, we noted that UPSA ordered the utilization in full, the contingency components of the contract sum of some completed projects totalling GH¢389,063.04 without seeking written prior approval from Management.



To avert a recurrence of the situation, it was recommended further, “that the Director of Works should be meticulous in ensuring that a written approval is always sought from Management prior to issuing instructions for the consumption of contingencies and provisional amounts in contract management.”



The Auditor General's report dated June 1, 2022, has been addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



