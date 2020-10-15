General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Auditor-General presents irregularities in public finances through the 2019 audit report

John Akuamoah Asiedu, acting Auditor-General

The acting Auditor-General says over GH¢3 billion has been identified as the overall financial impact of irregularities in public finances.



According to John Akuamoah Asiedu, the acting Auditor-General, the authorities found culpable will be charged accordingly after further investigations.



The 2019 report, according to Accra-based Joy FM, revealed that at the Collection Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority at the Kotoka International Airport, “exemptions from the payment of duty and tax totalling GH¢6.2 million was granted on imported goods without parliamentary approval”.



The report further claimed: "The Electoral Commission was given exemptions of up to GH¢1.4 million on goods imported. The Ministry of Health was also granted exemptions to a tune of GH¢2.4 million...Amandi Energy Limited was given GH¢1.8 million. Authentic International was also given GH¢104, 000, the Ministry of Local Government was given GH¢17,000 and the Ghana Health Service was given over GH¢338,000 exemptions.”



The Auditor-General has advised Sector Commanders to certify/guarantee that parliamentary approval letters which gave authority for the exemptions amounting to GH¢7.1 million are provided for inspection.



Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, is currently on forced leave, and hence the general public will be following this matter closely.

