Auditor General indicts 2 Urban Roads Account Officers for 'stealing' GH¢1.9m

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Auditor General indicts 2 Urban Roads officials for 'stealing' GH¢1.9m



The 2022 Auditor General report has revealed incriminating evidence against two account officers at the Greater Accra Regional Department of Urban Roads. These officers are accused of embezzling an amount of one point nine million Cedis during the period spanning January 2020 to March 2022.



One of them is a former Greater Accra Regional Accountants Officer whiles the other was an account staff within the department.



The Regional Accountant is suspected of single-handedly embezzling about one point six million cedis through fraudulent withdrawals.



Additionally, both officers were involved in separate instances where they collected a total revenue of over three hundred thousand cedis, which amounts they failed to properly account for.



The revelations were brought to light through the Auditor General's rigorous examination of the public accounts of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.



In light of these findings, the Auditor General has strongly recommended that the Acting Regional Director of the Department promptly recovers the misappropriated money from the two implicated staff members.



GA/SARA