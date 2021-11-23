Auditor General addresses religious and faith leaders on extensive issues at ERS4

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, Contributor

Churches and Faith-based organizations have interacted with the Registrar General and other governing agencies on the Companies Act of 2019 and Charities Bill.



At the forum, many religious groups were represented and charged to broaden their awareness of governance issues. Various issues including the gazetting of ministers for marriages was highlighted at the 2021 Ekklesia Roundtable Series.



Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church, Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo conveyed the essence of the gathering. "The God we serve is a God of order. It is God who instituted statues for his people, and they have to obey", he stated.



The Registrar General Jemima Oware, Head of the tax policy unit at the Ministry of Finance, Daniel Nuer and the Direct of the Non-Profit Organisation Secretariat, Dela Ashiagbor took turns to shed some light on proposed laws that are of interest to faith-based institutions with presentations.



The NPO bill, for example, is in line with the UN 2020 mandate to continue to ensure a strong governance system that will check transparency and accountability in dealing with NGOs.



Stakeholders thanked the Kingdom Equip Network for organizing the roundtable and encouraged editions across the country.