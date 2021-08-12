Audit report shows how abandoned, delayed projects by MMDAs cost Ghana GH¢35.4m

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

• The Auditor-General's Department has released its report on the use of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF)



• The report indicated how several abandoned and uncompleted projects across the country had caused the country a lot of monies



• The department has asked assemblies to prioritize on such projects before giving out new ones



The Auditor-General’s report has revealed that a total of GH¢35.4 million was lost in 2020 from abandoned and delayed projects.



The audit report released by the Auditor-General on the use of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) stated that this figure forms part of contract irregularities committed by various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) totaling GHS45.69 million, citinewsroom.com has reported.



That notwithstanding, MMDAs continued to award fresh projects, neglecting the uncompleted ones, the audit report added.



It stressed that this led to a suspension of work owing to non-payment of work certificates.



The audit gave examples such as that of the North Gonja District Assembly where GH¢370,270.24 on four projects awarded in 2016 and at various stages of completion have since been abandoned.



In the Sefwi Akontombra District assembly as well, the construction of a police station was awarded at Akontombra and GH¢237,051.37 out of the GH¢256,541.01 was paid to the contractor but was not completed even though it was scheduled to be completed on June 10, 2016.



The reported added that for 49 months, this particular project was abandoned.



It also stated that there were also moments where local assemblies had completed projects that were not put to use “as a result of non-availability of water and electricity connection, defects and lack of furnishing or siting of projects beyond easy access of the communities.”



The report noted that, “We further noted that payments were made for unexecuted contracts, unjustified contingencies and shoddy works.”



The Auditor-General’s department therefore advised the local assemblies to make it a priority to work on ongoing projects before they consider new ones, the report stated.



