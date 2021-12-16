Audit of mining companies to begin next year - George Mireku Duker

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources responsible for mining, Hon. George Mireku Duker has said that, plans are far advanced to establish an audit scheme next year for the mining sector.



He said this during an interaction with representatives from the Small Scale mining companies today, 16th December 2021.



Hon. George Mireku Duker in his opening remarks indicated that the purpose of the Audit Scheme is to familiarize and identify gaps to offer plausible solutions to challenges facing the mining companies.



The Deputy Minister further stated that government was also committed to the charge for youth employment by ensuring concessions and job opportunities are made available for the youth in the country.



The stakeholder engagement brought together industry players from the large scale mining sector, the minerals commission, and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.



Hon. George Mireku Duker alluded that the audit of the mining sector will be systematic and periodically documented with the objective being the evaluation of how well the mining or environmental regulatory requirements and commitments are met by the various mining companies in Ghana.



At the event, the Chief Executive of the Chamber, Mr. Sulemanu Koney commended the Ministry for the 3% withholding tax that has been abolished by the government.



Large -scale miners will from January 1, 2022, no longer be required to pay the three-percent withholding tax on gold at the point of export through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).