Attorney General should be prosecuting E.T Mensah, not Collins Dauda - Former Presidential staffer

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

A former presidential staffer under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe has called for the head of the former Member of Parliament, E.T Mensah over the Saglemi Housing Project.



According to him, per the documents available to him, all the contracts were signed by him. Therefore, if government has raised some red flags in the deal, then E.T Mensah needs to be prosecuted.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Stan Dogbe said, “Upon my review of documents available to me, on the matter of the Saglemi Housing project, which agreement including the EPC and Works Contracts were all, and I mean all, signed by the then Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, Enoch Teye Mensah, I can safely conclude and say that if indeed there’s been any untoward conduct, loss of funds to the State, or a legally reasonable reason to prosecute anybody in relation to that project, then the person the Attorney General should be prosecuting is Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, the then Minister."



The former Chief Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Highways, Collins Dauda, and 4 others are facing 52 charges by government for causing financial loss to the state.



Out of the 52 charges, 14 has been levelled against Collins Dauda.



Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has on Thursday, August 5, 2021 granted Collins Dauda a self-recognisance bail for being a public officer.



The court, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiane, also granted the other four accused persons bail with various amounts and sureties.







Kwaku Agyemang Mensah and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu were granted bail in the sum of $65 million each.



Andrew Clocans, was granted $179 million bail.



Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, was also granted bail in the sum of $13 million with three sureties.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, October 13.

Background



The Government of Ghana has filed 52 charges of willfully causing financial loss to the state on two former ministers, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Highway, a contractor and a consultant.



Of the 52 charges, 14 have been levelled against Alhaji Dauda who currently is the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South.



In the charge sheet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Attorney General argues that the contractor that executed the project was paid $179 million for doing a $68 m worth of work.



