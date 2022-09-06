Attorney General calls for docket of Aisha Huang, ‘galamsey’ queen to prosecuted for crimes

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has ordered the Ghana Police Service to make available the docket of illegal mining (‘galamsey’) queen, Aisha Huang.



In a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Office of the Attorney-General assured Ghanaians that it will explore all the legal means available to ensure that Aisha Huang pays for the crimes she has committed.



It added that the ‘galamsey’ queen will be prosecuted for the crimes she committed before she was deported in 2018 and the ones she has committed now.



“The Attorney-General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed.



“The A-G will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018.



“There shall be a full prosecution for her alleged new and past offences,” the tweets the office shared read.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How Aisha Huang re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.



