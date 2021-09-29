Attempts to make D7 entry requirement for public universities is inimical - Prof. Oduro

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Cape Coast, Prof George Oduro has discouraged attempts to make D7 a bracket entry requirement for public universities, describing the move as inimical.



He argues that the current limited facilities to accommodate the huge enrolment will further widen the student to lecturer ratio while the lack of remedial courses to assist such students to upgrade before enrolling in programmes will affect the quality of products from the Universities.



Prof Oduro made this known to GBC NEWS, following an address by the Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum at the swearing-in and Inauguration of the Governing Councils of some public technical Universities where he tasked them to innovate and create access programme for D7 students as the President has set an agenda to achieve 40 percent tertiary enrollment ratio.



Prof Oduro however cautioned against promoting access to education without interfacing it with quality.



While discouraging the practice of using academic credentials to judge good education in the country, Prof Oduro encouraged students with specialty in technical and vocational skills to take up diplomas in practical courses over grammar type education.