Attempts to arraign Barker-Vormawor over the weekend failed as CJ didn’t respond – Police

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare has told the Ashaiman District Court the Convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was detained for over 48 hours due to failed attempts by the Police to have the accused arraigned over the weekend.



The #FixTheCountry Movement convener was detained for 52 hours following his arrest on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport.



This is in contradiction of the 48-hours detention of a suspected permitted by the law.



Speaking during the accused’s first appearance in court on Monday, 14 February 2022, DSP Asare noted that they explored other means to have the convener arraigned during the weekend however, “we did not get any response from the Chief Justice.”



He further described as “baseless and untrue,” allegations that the Lawyers of the accused were not allowed access to him.



The case has since been adjourned to Monday, 28 February 2022.



Meanwhile, the #FixTheCountry conveyor has been charged with treason felony.



He was also denied bail and remanded into custody.



The Presiding Judge, Her Honor Eleanor Barnes said taking into consideration the nature of the offense, her court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.



She, however, directed that Mr. Oliver Barker Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer, and three family members from 10 am to 4 pm daily.



He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.



The Police have indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.