Attempt to serve Assin North MP through Speaker was frustrated – AG

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Attempts to serve the Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyekye Quayson through the Speaker of Parliament was frustrated hence, the Police had to use other ways within the laws to get that done, a Deputy Attorney General , Alfred Tuah Yeboah, has said.



“As far as we are concerned, we have conducted our investigations, he is a Member of Parliament and he has gone contrary to the laws of Ghana, the law must deal with you.



“If you are a minister of state or a deputy minister or any other person and you go contrary to the law, the law will deal with you. So the argument that we are just persecuting some members on the other side is neither here nor there . The simple truth is that rule of law must prevail.



Asked why the Police didn’t serve him through the Speaker, he answered “The Police tried using that process and they were getting frustrated. Based on that they came back to court and pursuant to the orders of the court he was served by substituted service,” he told journalists in court on Tuesday.



His comments come after the Minority questioned the procedure in handling Mr Quayson.



The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said his side in the House was not against attempt to make Mr Gyakye Quayson, accountable to the law.



Rather, he said they were against the procedure that has been adopted by the prosecution.



The Accra High Court on Tuesday February 15 granted Mr Gyakye Quayson a ¢100,000 bail with one surety after he pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges including perjury.



The Presiding judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire ordered the prosecution to file disclosure documents and have same served on the accused person.



The case has been adjourned to March 15, TV3’s Laud Adu Asare who was in court reported.



He has been charged with forgery perjury and also deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.



Speaking to the press after proceedings in court, Haruna Iddrisu said “It is about the law and respect for the constitution of Ghana, which is is our highest law. You heard the Justices of the Supreme Court at the last hearing state emphatically that that the manner of service was unconstitutional. Let me put it out quite clearly that at no point in time has it ever been the intention of the Honourable MP not to be accountable to the law.



“What we have sought to question is, the process and procedure allowing us to be accountable to the law. The same honorable Quayson was arraigned before the CID, so ask yourself how did that happen? They came properly through the Speaker and and he facilitated that. So if you want to to serve him, the easy thing to do is to come to the same room of the Speaker. He was in the chamber on Friday therefore if anybody says they don’t know what to do.



“What to do is to pass through the Office of the Speaker. Speaker Alban Bagbin will not shield any person ort say anywhere that Members of Parliament are above the law, we are not above the law, we are accountable to the law.”