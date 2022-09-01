Attacks on N/R NDC office: Council of Elders condemn act

Politics of Thursday, 1 September 2022

The Northern Regional Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the attack on the party’s regional office last week by some persons believed to be supporters of the party.



They have, therefore, called for swift investigation and arrest of the perpetrators to face the law.



At a press conference in Tamale, the council also called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to constitute a committee to investigate the attack.



The Secretary to the council, Umaru Yussif, said: “For people claiming to be party faithful to do this is highly condemnable. This behaviour is considered anti-party”.



He advised members of the party to use rightful channels to seek redress when dissatisfied, instead of using violent means.



On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, some youth, believed to be members of the party, stormed its regional secretariat to vandalise properties and fired gunshots over the appointment of one of the Regional Vice Chairmen, Ali Adolf, as the acting Regional Chairman, following the demise of the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.



Items destroyed included chairs, laptops and some official documents.



The aggrieved youth are said to have argued that Adolf is not the first vice chairman and so he should not be the one to act.



Rather, Rufai Vellim, who is the First Vice Chairman, should be the one to act, the aggrieved members of the party argued.



The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC is said to have endorsed the former Sababo District Chief Executive by a majority decision.



In a press statement, the party said Adolf Ali was to superintend over the affairs of the party in the region until the NDC goes to congress to elect new regional executives.



However, some executives, including Vice Chairman Rufai Vellim, opposed the nomination and argued that the committee lacked the powers for such an appointment.