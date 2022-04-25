Attacks on Carlos Ahenkorah and our chairman motivate us to re-elect them - NPP delegates

General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Recent attacks on the personality of the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, have annoyed polling station executives in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into vowing to re-elect him for Parliament.



A group of the executives, over the weekend, held a press conference at the Tema Big Base where they announced to the detractors of the hardworking MP that their deviousness has rather evoked the opposite reaction.



“It is obvious that the attacks on Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah are aimed at causing disaffection for him in the party so that those of us who decide who bears our parliamentary tickets vote against him during the next parliamentary primaries.



“But let the detractors hear us clearly; because of what they have done, we the polling station executives are pledging our votes to Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah. We will surely vote to maintain him as our Parliamentary candidate for Tema West again in 2024,” Mrs. Mariama Offei said to thunderous applause at the well-attended conference.



These are the words of Mrs. Mariama Offei, leader of the NPP’s concerned

polling station executives in the Tema West Constituency who addressed the

press conference.



She was flanked on the high table by Mr. Mike Gyan, a businessman and a

serving polling station executive.



The press conference follows recent shocking insults that one Nana Yaw Ntim heaped on Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah.



Nana Yaw Ntim, without provocation, disparaged the MP as the definition of a fool to the shock of many.



Hon. Ahenkorah has since sued him in court and the loud-mouthed insolent tramp has been begging for the case to be taken out of court.



For many people, however, the temerity with which Nana Yaw Ntim insulted the MP was not from himself, but from a higher-up political wolf who is seeking to have Mr. Ahenkorah removed as the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate in 2024 so she can replace him.



That old wolf is a former MP, who wants to become MP again.



The reason why all accusing fingers are pointing at that former MP is because Nana Yaw Ntim is known to be a boy of the former MP.



“We want those hiding in the shadows and remote-controlling the insults on our MP to know that those of us who put Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah there are discerning and that these insults extend to us as well since we voted Carlos Ahenkorah to become MP”.



“Therefore, they should know that because of these insults that they are secretly sponsoring, we will also punish them severely if they dare step forward during parliamentary primaries and offer themselves for election as PCs,” Mrs. Mariama Offei said.



On his part, Mr. Mike Gyan said, “we, the polling station executives are also

aware that Carlos Ahenkorah is not the only target of the detractors. They also want to remove our constituency Chairman, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, so that somebody’s puppet will become Chairman in order to pave way for them.



Our response is this; it will not succeed, because we are re-electing our credible and resourceful chairman for another term.”



He questioned, “if Chairman Nana Boakye has overseen the re-election of both President Akufo-Addo and our MP FOR Tema West, why should we change him?”



The man said to be angling to become Tema West Chairman in place of Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, is Kwesi Poku Bosompem, Assembly Member for Harlcrow Electoral Area.



Again, Kwesi Poku is a boy of the former MP and according to revelations that have bubbled up, the person wants to have him become Constituency Chairman in place of Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, so that through Mr. Bosompem, the person can easily become NPP’s Tema West Parliamentary Candidate for 2024.



"They are worrying themselves because we are many, and they are few, their childish plan will remain on the drawing board because we have whipped them before,'' Mr. Mike Gyan said to a standing ovation from the gathering.