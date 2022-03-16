Attacking NPP’s heart and soul recipe for NDC’s 2024 success – Yammin

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin says he has diagnosed the reason behind the NDC’s failure to beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last two elections.



According to him, the NDC has always engaged the NPP head-on; a strategy which he believes has not been able to yield the needed results.



Yammin believes that what the NDC can do to win the 2024 election is to attack the heart and soul of the governing NPP.



He believes that these attacks can make the party unpopular and will lead to their defeat.



Yammin believes that with him at the helm of organizing, there is the possibility of a win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Making this known in a tweet shared with his followers, Yamin said “We have been defeated by the NPP so many times because we have engaged them head-on. We can't defeat them with this same approach unless we approach them with a different strategy. The approach is simple, attack its heart and soul. I can very well make them dance to my little finger“.



Joseph Yammin is contesting for the National Organizer position in the largest opposition political party NDC.



He hopes to win the election in order to lead the party to victory in the next general elections.



Currently, Joshua Akamba is occupying the National Organizer position and it’s not clear if he will contest for the position in the upcoming National elections.



