Attack on colleague students causing fear and panic among us - Ejisu SHTS students

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region



Students of the Ejisu Senior High Technical School have expressed worries and doubts about the security situations in the school.



According to most of these students who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, this is not the first time the school is seeing violent attacks from some town boys.



They said there have been a series of such attacks, and until it's properly resolved by the necessary stakeholders, they always live in fear and danger.



The students revealed this in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah after the Municipal Security Council together with the student board had a crunch meeting following recent clashes that led to the stabbing of some students.



Three students of the Ejisu Senior High Technical School were stabbed in three separate incidents between Monday and Wednesday. An eighteen-year-old student of the school was allegedly stabbed by some town boys who are believed to be old students of the school, on Monday. This happened after he had struggled with them in their attempt to snatch his phone.



Another incident occurred on Tuesday evening where some youth from the Ejisu township attacked and stabbed other students of the school in a fight over an alleged girlfriend clash.







According to most of these students who spoke to GhanaWeb, the recent attacks and free entry into the school are due to the lack of a complete fence wall around the school.



"We've heard them say there's going to be a patrol team to ensure peace. What's the assurance? We've been experiencing such similar incidents and we don't know when it is going to stop.



"If they say they're going to protect us with the police, then we're pleading with them to make sure they strengthen their orders. Besides, what we need now is for them to fence the school for us so that no one will get easy access to attack us on campus," the students said.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu, Hon. Samuel Ofosu Frimpong has assured that calm has been restored and it's forever going to be restored since the MUSEC has beefed up security on the school's campus to ensure peace.



According to him, the patrol team is going to monitor situations on campus until the school's fence wall is completed.



The MCE further revealed that five suspects have been so far arrested in connection with the recent chaos and they're going to be arraigned before court very soon. He however disclosed that the three students who were stabbed by the attackers are currently on a hospital admission receiving treatments.



Mr. Kwabena Owusu, the Municipal Director of education speaking to GhanaWeb after the crunch meeting said, the directorate is going to make sure no student holds a mobile phone on campus.



"We've also learned that the students have formed some gangs and most of these gangs who have completed school sometimes come to the school campus to revenge some students who might have offended them. We're making sure that all those gang groups are dissolved in the various schools," he said.



He finally cautioned the students to immediately leave the school after they've completed their exams.



The Ejisu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Stephen Tane Ngissah also revealed that the police are going to do a thorough investigation to arrest any other perpetrators who may be found culpable. He also confirmed that the arrest of the five people was all linked to the recent stabbing of students.



Mrs. Veronica Tando, headmistress of the school thanked the MUSEC for its swift intervention. She however pleaded with the assembly to quickly ensure that the school fence wall is completed.



