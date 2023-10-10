Attack on UTV studios: A disgraceful act that undermines our democracy and threatens our security - PPP Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Progressive People's Party(PPP) has waded into the recent attack on United Television (UTV) studios by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



A statement signed by its National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu said "the attack on UTV studios by NPP members is a disgraceful act that undermines our democracy and threatens our security. We must stand united in condemning such actions and upholding the principles of freedom of speech, rule of law, tolerance, participation, inclusiveness, and equality."



Read below full statement:



ATTACK ON UTV STUDIOS: AN AFFRONT TO DEMOCRACY



Introduction:



The recent attack on United Television (UTV) studios by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised concerns about the state of our fragile democracy and the threat it poses to our security. This essay condemns the actions of the group, which we believe were sanctioned by the party’s leadership, and calls for a united response to uphold the principles of freedom of speech, rule of law, tolerance, participation, inclusiveness, and equality that are the foundations of our democracy.





Body:



1. The Importance of Democracy: Democracy thrives on dissent and the ability for different voices to be heard. When a group feels entitled to control the media and determine what information is broadcasted, it undermines the very essence of democracy and leads to chaos.



2. Condemning the NPP’s Actions: As stakeholders in our democracy, it is imperative that we call out the NPP as a party and disown their actions. Their inability to uphold the principles of democracy, as demonstrated through this attack, should not be tolerated in our political landscape. Instead, we should encourage free speech to ensure peace, security, and development for our nation.



3. Media Accountability: The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) strongly encourages the media to hold the government accountable. The media should not feel threatened by state or party actions aimed at silencing them. It is through a free and independent media that we can ensure transparency, address grievances, and work towards the common good of all citizens.



4. Media Freedom and Democracy: The PPP firmly believes in media freedom as a way to consolidate our democracy. When given the opportunity, our party will provide the media with the necessary support and resources to effectively carry out their role in fostering development and serving the interests of the people.



Conclusion:



In conclusion, the attack on UTV studios by NPP members is a disgraceful act that undermines our democracy and threatens our security. We must stand united in condemning such actions and upholding the principles of freedom of speech, rule of law, tolerance, participation, inclusiveness, and equality. The PPP reiterates its commitment to media freedom and encourages the media to continue holding the government accountable. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for Ghana.



Awake Ghana!!!



Sign:



Nana Ofori Owusu



National Chairman