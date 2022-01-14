Attack on Radio Ada suspected to be staged

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

There are suspicions that the Thursday, January 13, attack on Radio Ada in the Greater Accra Region could have been staged.



3news reporter, Joseph Armstrong, who is currently in Ada, reports the management of the station and the District Police command are in a crunch meeting on the issue.



The station was reportedly attacked on the morning of Thursday, January 13 by a group of eight men, one of whom was said to have been armed with a pistol.



A presenter who was on-air at the attack is reported to have been beaten while the studio equipment of the station was vandalized leading to the temporary shutdown of the station.



A statement by management of the station says “two Radio Ada staff together with visitors to the station were held hostage during the attack.”



The management says, the attackers disclosed publicly the reason for the attack.



“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalize the station because of its Manor Munyu and other programmes discussing the recent developments in the Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on the Songor,” parts of the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Big Ada police while the beaten presenter was taken to the Ada East District Hospital for treatment.