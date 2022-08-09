Attack on Kofi Adomah: We will ensure justice prevails – GJA

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given assurances that it would ensure that persons who attacked Director of News for Angel FM/TV, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, are brought to book.



According to the President of GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the new leadership was saddened when news broke of the attack and they would pursue the case to the very end.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, he declared that the attack on ABN’s Kofi Adomah is an acid test for his administration and he would not sleep until they get results.



“Kofi’s issue is a test case for the Dwumfour administration. My team and I would follow [through]… We are going to follow the matter to the latter and I’m telling the Angel Brand to remain calm. We will ensure that justice prevails”, he assured in the Twi parlance.



Mr. Kwabena Dwumfour added that he is determined to ensure the safety of media personnel and would use every means available to him to guard the security of journalists.



“I sent notice at my inaugural speech that institutions and individuals who would set their eyes on journalists with any ill-intent should be wary because there is a new sheriff in town who would go the extra mile, any mile to protect the interests of journalists in this country.



“Aside issuing of statements and press conferences we are setting up a Journalist Support Fund for issues such as these. I’ve spoken to the police CID boss, Ken Yeboah, and hoping to reach the IGP as well. I’ve been assured that by midday we would be briefed on the matter”, he told host Kwamena Sam Biney on Monday, August 8.



When asked if the GJA has identified key causes for the rampant attacks on media personnel, the president said that people should come to terms with the work of journalists and use legal means to seek redress when they feel journalists have erred in their duty or offended them.



“Journalists are partners in national development and ensuring the rule of law in this country and we have the constitutional backing under Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution and no one can take that right away from us. We are the Fourth Estate of the Realm and we will continue to discharge our duties without fear, panic or favour. Nobody can take that from us”, he admonished the public.



He further encouraged the public to divulge any information to the police or media that would help in apprehending Mr. Adomah’s attackers.