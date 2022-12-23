Attack on Gt Accra Regional Minister in public disrespectful, uncalled for - Nuumo Okassa Diaka II

Regional News of Friday, 23 December 2022

The Chief Priest (Wulumo) for Ga Asere Traditional Area, Abesse Division, Nuumo Kofi Okassa Diaka II, has condemned the attack on the Great Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, by the head of an Osu family, Nii Odoi Kwao II.



He said that the attack on the regional minister is consistent with the lack of respect by some Gas for authority, which has contributed to the underdevelopment of the Ga State.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a press conference in Accra on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Nuumo Okassa Diaka II suggested that the regional minister did no wrong in ordering the arrest of the head of the Osu family.



“The minister of the Greater Accra Region is the president of the region. And for that reason, I don’t see that there should be any reason for anybody in front of him (the minister) to insult him and even go to the point of raising his hand to slap him.



“Let me ask the head of the family whether he can do that to his own son… how much more a whole regional minister. It is an eyesore; it is uncalled for. This is why the Ga State continues to diminish, day by day, because we don’t respect our elders,” he said.



“If it had been me, I would rather end up in the cells because I would not take it. I will not wait for you to kill me before the law intervenes,” he added.



Nii Odoi Kwao II of the Nii Odoi Kwao family house in Osu Kinkawe was remanded into police custody for a week on the orders of the Accra Circuit Court 9.



The court handed down its ruling on Friday, December 9, 2022, a day after the accused was arrested under circumstances that his family described as a rambo-style raid.



The elderly man is being held for allegedly insulting Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey.



Robert Koomson Jnr, a family member who spoke to Accra-based Rainbow Radio, described how the arrest operation was carried out, lamenting the human rights abuses that accompanied it.



He recounted that the police and other people claiming to be from National Security abused their father before whisking him away.



