Atta Mills 'was often battered and bruised yet he stood firm' – Wife

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death



Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



Ernestina Naadu Mills, the wife of the late President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, has recounted how in her husband's quest to serve his nation at the highest office as president, he was humiliated despite his selflessness.



She said the late President in spite of whatever he was facing on the political battlefield, stood firm to his core values "of truth, simplicity, honesty and abiding respect for all."



In a speech delivered on her behalf at the 10th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture for the late President, Naadu Mills said:



“It has been 10 years of solitude since I lost Fiifi, my husband, friend and confidant. Ours was a rather quiet and private life until a higher national duty came calling. Then suddenly, we found ourselves in the public limelight with its accompanying opportunities and challenges.



"Fiifi was often battered and bruised on the battlefield of politics but he held firm to his personal values of truth, simplicity, honesty and abiding respect for all; qualities I loved about him.



“To Fiifi, serving at the highest echelons of government was an opportunity to help change the character of Ghana politics for the better.



"In this regard, I believe posterity will judge him well. Therein lies my consolation for the many sacrifices he had to make,” she said.



The 10th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture was on the theme “The Man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten Years On”.



The Lecture was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with the keynote speaker being Tsatsu Tsikata.











