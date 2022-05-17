Atta Mills was a beacon of hope for the youth - Alex Segbefia

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former minister for health, Alex Percival Segbefia, has said that the late former President John Evans Atta Mills was a beacon of hope for the youth.



According to him, Prof Mills, when he was alive, was very keen on impacting his knowledge and values unto the youth and he (Prof Mills) taught the youth at any opportunity he got.



Speaking at the launch of activities to make the 10th Anniversary of the death of Prof Mills, Segbefia added that the late former president impacted his knowledge to all youth irrespective of their political affiliations.



“Prof Mills was a beacon of hope for the youth... Prof Mills was unique in a lot of ways, not least the fact that he was actually a teacher, so he taught a lot of people who are in leadership positions today and he never stop teaching. He taught on the hockey field, he taught on the football field, he taught in the lecture theatre and he taught when he was in politics.



“…the beauty of Prof Mills is that … for a person who was in governance who was non-partisan, that was Prof Mills. So, he didn't look at students who were NPP, TESCON or this or that. If you came to him, he was willing to teach and impact his knowledge and that is why you will notice that the Atta Mills Heritage is a non-partisan independent organisation, it is made up of all across the length and breadth of this country, notwithstanding their political dispensation,” he said.



Alex Segbefia, who is also the Chairperson of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage Board of Directors, further stated that if the values of Atta Mills, which include the need to sacrifice, having vision and patriotism are inculcated into the youth, Ghana will certainly succeed.



He said that it is for this reason that the foundation will behold a series of lectures in the various regions of the country dubbed the Regional John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lectures.



He added that the 16 regions of Ghana have been clustered into five groups for the purposes of this lecture including the Northern Cluster, Central and Western Cluster, South-East Cluster, Middle Belt Cluster and Ashanti and Eastern Cluster.



The first lecture will be held in the Northern Cluster which is made up of Northern, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East and North-East Regions on May 28, 2022, with the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Tamale Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Phillip Naameh, delivering the keynote address.











