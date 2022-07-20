Atta Mills’ tomb not been tampered with - Officials

General News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mills family is aware of reconstruction work at Asomdwee Park, Officials



Koku Anyidoho behind tomb renovation project, Samuel Atta Mills



Why do you allow 'buffoon' Anyidoho to tamper with Atta Mills’ tomb, Brother fumes



The tomb of the late former President John Evan Atta Mills has not been tampered with, sources working on the reconstruction of the Asomdwee Park.



According to a Joynews report, sources involved in the renovation of the final resting place of the former president said that the tomb of the ex-president has not been touched. They said that only the covering of the tomb is being replaced.



It added that the renovation at the Asomdwee Park forms part of the preparatory works being done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the death of the late Prof Mills and his family is well aware of it.



“We have picked intelligence from individuals who are closer to the reconstruction works who indicate that that is not the case, (the tomb has not been tampered with) and that … a wooden covering has been taken off to make way for a concrete construction to be undertaken as part of the beautification process.



“…they (the sources) make the point that persons who are closer within the family of the former president are quite aware of this reconstruction that is taking place,” the report said.



Samuel Atta Mills, younger brother of the late President of Ghana, earlier accused some individuals of tampering with the tomb of the late Head of State, John Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, the Coastal Development Authority, CODA, together with some private NGOs have tampered with the tomb of the late President without recourse to the family, a development he saysis culturally offensive.



The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem, while addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, July 19, said the family takes exception to any activity by a private NGO in the name of their late brother and wondered if the body of the late President still lies in the grave at the Asomdwee Park.



“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it.



“My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? Now, you allowed somebody like Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon, working with Atta Mills Institute to go and touch this grave without informing our family head; this is a former President, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation,” Samuel Atta-Mills said.







