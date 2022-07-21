Atta-Mills several times sacked Koku Anyidoho – Late President’s brother

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Brother of the late former President has disclosed that John Evans Atta-Mills had on numerous occasions, attempted to lay Samuel Koku Anyidoho off as his aide.



According to Mr Samuel Atta-Mills who spoke on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Mr Anyidoho is a regret of the statesman while he was alive and in office for which reason, he sought to remove him from office.



Although he did not state the grounds for his alleged appointment termination, he said it always took the intervention of Professor Kofi Awoonor to keep the aide at his post.



“The president’s mistake was to take you Anyidoho to work for him. You [Koku Anyidoho] have been laid off several times but in all of them, Professor Awoonor is the one who pleaded on this boy’s behalf,” the late President’s brother stated in Twi.



Mr Atta-Mills disclosed this while he was expressing the anger of the family following the failure of the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, to consult them before taking steps to refurbish the grave which is housed in the Asomdwee Park.



According to the late president’s brother, it was immature for Mr Anyidoho to take the action without the knowledge of the family of the deceased.



“They [Mr Anyidoho and the Akufo-Addo-led government] have to inform us to so we consult the elders of the family for guidance”.



Blaming the government of the day for granting the Chief Executive Officer of Atta-Mills Institute permission to reconstruct the grave, Mr Atta-Mills added, “I want to ask the government whether the body is still there, because if you want to undertake such action there must be a family member available to ensure that nothing is taken from or put into the grave”.