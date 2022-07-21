Atta Mills family aware of remodeling of Asomdwee Park – Anyidoho claims

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Anyidoho praises Akufo-Addo for remodeling Asomdwee Park



Mills Family unhappy with lack of consultation on Asomdwee Park remodeling



Mills 10th anniversary to be marked this weekend



Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho, has suggested that the brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Atta Mills, is the only family member allegedly opposed to the remodeling of the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late president.



In an interview with Metro TV, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress said the brother of the late president should be ignored.



He stated that Samuel Atta Mills who is also the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem, was using the legacy of his brother for politics.



Koku Anyidoho stressed that he was spearheading the preservation of the Asomdwee Park and Atta Mills' legacy in the interest of the state.



“Did you see the press conference yesterday (July 19)? Apart from Sammy Atta Mills, did you see any family there…was it not politicians? So they want to play politics with the death of President Mills. I don’t want to play politics with it. For me I am in service to God and country,” he said.



“It’s not about politics. It is about the Republic of Ghana and that’s all I seek to do” he reiterated



Asked if the Atta Mills family was aware of the remodeling of the Asomdwee Park which serves as a the resting place of their relative, Koku Anyidoho said “Lots of the members of the family [were aware of the remodeling]. But because of respect for each one of them I will not mention names”.



He shot down assertions that the body of the late John Evans Atta Mills was not in the tomb following the commencement of the remodeling construction works.



“That’s all we have done…to build a nice resting place for the president. Nobody has touched any body. National Security owns this place. Twenty-four hours they are here. So I came with a pick axe and spade and a digger and came to exhume the body and carried it on my back and took it away? It’s ridiculous. It’s not true. It is not true” Koku Anyidoho insisted.



Background



Samuel Atta Mills on July 19 had cause to raise concerns over some construction works which were happening at the Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late president.



According to him, the government through CODA and Anyidoho's AMI had tampered with the tomb of the late President Atta Mills without informing the family – an action he said was offensive.



He further wondered if the body of the late president was still in the tomb.



Meanwhile, Sunday, July 24, 2022, will mark 10 years since the demise of Atta Mills and according to Koku Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held after which President Akufo-Addo will commission the remodeled Asomdwee Park.







