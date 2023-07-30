‘Atta Mills didn’t need millions of dollars in his house to survive’ – Mahama’s subtle jab at Cecilia Dapaah

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

At an event to commemorate the 11th year of his passing, John Dramani Mahama, spoke highly about his late boss, John Evans Atta Mills.



He touched specifically on his level of integrity, humility and modesty in touting the values that Mills stood for and championed passionately.



Mahama, however, in his address to a gathering to commemorate the June 24 passing of Mills, referred to millions of dollars at home to buttress his point at modest Mills.



“Atta Mills was a man of integrity and all of us can vouch for his integrity, he was a modest man and didn’t need millions of dollars in his house to survive,” he stated to laughter in the crowd.



Million dollars has become topical since last two weeks when it emerged that monies in local and foreign denominations had been stolen from the home of a minister.



Cecilia Abena Dapaah, now the former sanitation minister had reported to the police that she had lost monies amounting to a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis to thieving house maids.



The two have been arrested by the police are currently facing charges of stealing along with three other beneficiaries before an Accra Circuit Court.



The minister has since resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.



