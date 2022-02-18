Atta Mills' death: NPP MPs’ inquest ‘utter nonsense’ – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

4 NPP MPs demand bi-partisan probe into Atta Mills' death



Annoh-Dompreh says the move is 'patriotic, well intended'



Samuel Atta Mills accuses NPP MPs of 'crying more than the bereaved'



Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has criticized the move by four New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament who have filed a motion demanding a probe into the death of John Evans Atta Mills.



According to him, the inquest being demanded is complete utter nonsense.



He also stated that the move is a diversionary tactic being employed by the NPP MPs from pressing challenges confronting the country.



“The NPP MPs’ motion for an inquest into the death of President Mills is complete and utter nonsense. It is a senseless attempt at wasting precious time while diverting attention from the most important issues of the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu posted on his social media timeline.



Background



The four MPs filed a Private Members Motion demanding an inquest into the passing of the late former president



The MPs are Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Poku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.



They are requesting Parliament to set up a bi-partisan committee to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the late president.



“That, this Honourable House constitutes a bi-partisan Committtee; to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July, 2012,” the motion reads.



July 24, 2022, will mark ten years since the passing of former President Atta-Mills.



Founder and President of Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho has also being making calls for a probe into Atta Mills’ death.



He said this is to clear his name from all accusations leveled against him that he had a hand in the late president’s death.