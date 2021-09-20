Atta Mills Institute cuts sod for community improvement programme

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI’s) Community Improvement Programme (CIP) Initiative, took off in earnest on the morning of, Saturday, September 18, 2021, when the needed Traditional prayers were rendered for the siting of a corn mill and cassava mill in a rural community close to Aburi, called, Gonten.



Founder and CEO of AMI, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, joined the people of Gonten for the prayers to evoke the thankful spirits of the departed fathers of the Land to pour their blessings on the Project.



The People; very grateful for the gesture, prayed for the blessings of the Most High to pour down endlessly on AMI.



While breaking ground for work to commence, Founder and CEO of AMI, Koku Anyidoho, gave ultimate thanks to God Almighty for making it possible for AMI to breath life into its CIP Agenda.



According to Koku Anyidoho “the Gonten project, is AMI’s Covenant Project, and my deep faith in God tells me that the hand of help extended to the people of Gonten shall open the doors of heaven for divine blessings upon AMI.



God-willing, the Prohect which includes a new structure as well as the corn and cassava mills as well as other accessories, should be ready for commissioning in a month’s time.



The Institute after the initiative said “To God Almighty be the glory for the great things He has done and the greater things He shall do.”